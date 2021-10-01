Pele released from hospital, undergoing chemo: doctors | The Guardian Nigeria News

Brazilian football great Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele, arrives at Guarulhos International Airport, in Guarulhos some 25km from Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 9, 2019. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)

Brazilian football legend Pele was released from a month-long hospital stay Thursday after having surgery for a colon tumour, but will continue undergoing chemotherapy, his medical team said.

Pele, 80, had been receiving treatment at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo since August 31, after a suspected tumour was detected during routine tests.

Pele, who underwent surgery on September 4, is in “stable” condition, doctors said.

The hospital did not use the word “cancer” in its statement and gave no further details on Pele’s chemotherapy, but the treatment is typically used in cancer patients. The results of his biopsy were not made public.

“I am so happy to be back at home,” Pele said in a statement on Facebook.

“I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

