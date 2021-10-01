Prison Fellowship decries 10m out-of-school children in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

A faith-based non-governmental organisation, Prison Fellowship Nigeria (PFN), has declared that more than 10 million children are out-of-school in Nigeria.

According to the group, Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in sub-Saharan Africa.

It warned that the number is a time bomb unless urgent steps are taken to engage “this army of indigent children.”

At the launch of the Promisepath mentoring and psychosocial support programme for 600 vulnerable and at-risk children in Lagos, yesterday, PFN Executive Director, Mr. Benson Iwuagwu, said: “Promisepath is the new programme designed to reach out to vulnerable and at-risk children, especially those whose parents are incarcerated.

“The programme is based on Prison Fellowship Nigeria’s longstanding Angel Tree Christmas Programme, with added round components of education and community-based mentoring.”

He added: “Beneficiaries of the Promisepath programme must be between the…