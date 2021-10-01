



Thomas Tuchel said Friday he was taken aback by England manager Gareth Southgate’s decision to call up Reece James into the squad for next week’s World Cup qualifiers, as he insisted the Chelsea full-back was injured. James limped out of Chelsea’s 1-0 Premier League loss to Manchester City last weekend with an ankle injury. That […]

The post Tuchel questions Southgate decision to call up injured James appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper