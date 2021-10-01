United States pledges continued support to Nigeria’s war against terrorism





The United States on Friday said it will continue to support Nigeria’s efforts to fight terrorism and strengthen democratic institutions. Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, gave the pledge in a statement, congratulating Nigeria on its 61st Independence Day anniversary. “On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I extend best […]

