Catch up concert to light up Akwa Ibom | The Guardian Nigeria News



All roads lead to the Emerald Events Centre, in the bustling Uyo city of Akwa Ibom as the highly anticipated Catch Up Concert is set to shake the city on the 19th November, with exciting perfomances from the city’s finest artistes.

The show, which expresses the best of art and music from the city’s indigenous artistes will be headlined by Akwa-Ibom superstar, FreeLance, alongside other acts.

The trio of MMAC Entertainment, Akwa-Ibom Recording Artiste Association (AIRAA) and Uwi Nation have partnered to stretch the excitement of the concert beyond its usual limits, as they continue “to celebrate, foster the growth of music and art in the state and invariably connect meaningfully with the Youths”

“We are thrilled to bring this event back to the Land of Promise. Our home grown talents have proven to have what it takes to excel in the Art and music spheres. What they need are opportunities to showcase their talents. The Catch up concert draws inspiration from one of our…