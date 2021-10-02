Chelsea seize top spot after dramatic win over Southampton | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chelsea’s German striker Timo Werner (R) scores his team’s second goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on October 2, 2021. JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Timo Werner fired Chelsea to the top of the Premier League as the German’s late goal inspired a controversy-filled 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side ended a frustrating week on a high note thanks to Werner’s contribution to a dramatic finale at Stamford Bridge.

After successive 1-0 defeats against Manchester City and Juventus, the Blues were in danger of another disappointing result with just minutes remaining in rain-soaked west London.

Trevoh Chalobah’s early opener for Chelsea had been cancelled out by a James Ward-Prowse penalty in the second half.

But Ward-Prowse was sent off for an ugly lunge on Jorginho and Chelsea took full advantage as Werner restored their lead with six minutes left before Ben Chilwell…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

