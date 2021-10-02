Khashoggi widow urges US to hold Saudis accountable 3 years later | The Guardian Nigeria News

Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi’s widow on Friday questioned US President Joe Biden’s commitment to hold the kingdom accountable three years after the writer’s brutal murder.

Marking the anniversary, Hatice Cengiz traveled to Washington for a demonstration outside the Saudi embassy and an evening vigil near the US Capitol where she unveiled a portrait of Khashoggi made out of newspaper columns.

She voiced dismay that days ahead of the anniversary, Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who US intelligence says ordered the killing.

“Is this what the accountability that Biden promised looks like?” she asked at the candlelight vigil organized by rights groups.

“MBS took Jamal from me and the entire world. Will you hold him…