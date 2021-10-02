



Throughout history, the central role played by women has ensured the stability, progress and long-term development of nations. In the 21st century, the issues of gender balance and the need to accord women equal opportunities and allow them achieve their full potentials in the society, have gained more momentum, globally. While some progress has been made […]

The post Special focus on outstanding women in leadership in Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper