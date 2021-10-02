Warri-Itape railway: FG scores Chinese company 100% completion of work | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has scored China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) high in handling the railway on the corridors of Warri-Itape route, linking Delta, Edo and Kogi States.

Dr Magdalene Ajani, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, gave the commendation on Saturday, while addressing journalists at the final points of a two-day inspection of facilities at rail stations on the route.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aim of the exercise is to assess the level of operation, patronages and quality of services rendered to the public since inauguration of the rail line in 2020.

Ajani expressed gratitude to the CCECC, Nigerian Railway Corporation, staff and management of the stations on the route, saying that “Warri-Itape rail corridor is functional”.

According to her, the uptake of the services has increased tremendously from where the operation started in September 2020 after the inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari.

