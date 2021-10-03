Buhari to attend Ethiopian PM’s inauguration on Monday | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja today to attend the inauguration of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a second five-year term in office on Monday in Addis Ababa.

The President, who will depart for the Ethiopian capital, is scheduled to deliver a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony, after which he will attend a State Banquet in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government.

President Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

President Buhari is expected back in Abuja on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Ahmed secured another term in office following the victory of Ethiopia’s governing Prosperity Party in the country’s parliamentary election of June 21.

In his earlier congratulatory message to the Prime Minister, President Buhari had…