Chelsea boss Tuchel urges Werner to keep improving | The Guardian Nigeria News

Thomas Tuchel warned Timo Werner he must keep improving after the Chelsea striker’s first Premier League goal since April helped seal a 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday.

Werner saved Chelsea from a frustrating end to a difficult week when he netted six minutes from full-time at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel’s side had been pegged back to 1-1 after James Ward-Prowse’s second-half penalty cancelled out Trevoh Chalobah’s early opener.

Ward-Prowse was sent off with 14 minutes left for a nasty lunge on Jorginho and Chelsea laid seige to the Southampton goal before Werner slotted home from Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross.

Ben Chilwell’s last-minute goal wrapped up the points as Chelsea moved top of the Premier League, two points ahead of…