COVID-19: Zero death as NCDC registers 138 new infections | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has not recorded any death but registered 138 new cases of COVID-19 in the country as of Oct. 2.

The NCDC said on its website on Sunday morning that the additional 138 infections brought the total of infections in the country to 206,064.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that after days of consistent reporting of fatalities from the Coronavirus pandemic, the country on Saturday recorded no death from the disease.

The 138 fresh infections reported on Saturday represented a declined from 161 reported on Friday.

The third wave which came with the Delta variant of the virus, regarded as the most transmissible of all the variants, ravaged many states of the federation, particularly Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Delta and the Federal Capital…