



Bitcoin is a trendy cryptocurrency with many users across the world. Both Bitcoin and gambling are legal in most countries. While creating Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto envisioned a world where people would use this digital currency for almost all transactions. Therefore, it’s not surprising that the traditional banking system wants to control or eliminate Bitcoin. But […]

The post Is Bitcoin gambling a legal activity? appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper