Police arrest bandits kingpin, neutralise 5 others in Zamfara | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Zamfara has arrested a notorious bandits commander, one Bello Rugga and neutralised five others during a raid in Gummi Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ayuba Elkanah, the Commissioner of Police, made the disclosure while parading the kingpin alongside 21 other suspected bandits and their collaborators, on Saturday in Gusau.

“On Oct. 1, 2021, Police Tactical Operatives on Anti-Banditry Operation around Gummi axis, acted on intelligence report, stormed Gidan Bita, Malakar and Kagara forest, and arrested one notorious bandits commander, Bello Rugga.

“The suspect who happens to be a commander to a wanted bandits gang leader, popularly known as Turji.

“Rugga was in charge of Gummi, Gidan Bita, Malanjara and Kagara forest in Gummi LGA of the state.

“He has coordinated series of attacks in the area that led to the unwarranted killings of innocent people and kidnapping of many others for ransom,” he said.

Elkannah said that the suspect had many…