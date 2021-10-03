Rundown Of The BBNaija 2021 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Finale | The Guardian Nigeria News

Whitemoney has emerged as the winner of the 2021 BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season with a #90 Million grand prize which includes a ₦30 Million cash prize.

The finale kicked off with Made Kuti performing to a large crowd who were ready to see which of their favourites will emerge as the winner. Right after Kuti’s thrilling performance, Big Brother gave the finalists a heartwarming speech.

Emmanuel who was the veto power holder became the first finalist to be evicted. After Emmanuel, Angel left in 5th place. The 21-year-old won fans over for her free-spirited nature. She says she believes she will make the #90 Million outside the house, and also has plans to venture into real estate, salon business, mental health, and spa business.

After an awesome performance from ex-BBN housemate Avala, Ebuka announced the eviction of another fan-favourite housemate Cross. Cross hoped to be the 2nd or 3rd evicted housemate, sadly, he ended…