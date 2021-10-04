Actor Clint Eastwood Wins $6.1 Million CBD Lawsuit





Clint Eastwood has won a $6.1million lawsuit after suing a Lithuanian CBD seller for falsely using his name and image to push their products. California judge R. Gary Klausner entered a default judgement against Mediatonas UAB after the Lithuanian CBD seller failed to respond to a summons in March. Eastwood, 91, and Garrapata, the company […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper