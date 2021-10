A Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday fixed Jan. 24, 2022 for a suit filed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), seeking a stay of execution of orders it granted the businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, over alleged N69 billion debt.

Source: Guardian Newspaper