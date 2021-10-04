At least 9 dead as cyclone lashes Oman, Iran | The Guardian Nigeria News

At least nine people were killed in Oman and Iran on Sunday as tropical Cyclone Shaheen pummelled parts of their coastlines, authorities said.

In Oman, two people died in a landslide and a child in flash flooding, officials said.

Rescue teams pulled the bodies of two Asian workers from their homes hit by a landslide in the Rusayl industrial area of Muscat province, Oman’s National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM) said.

The child died and another person was reported missing in flash floods in the capital’s province, it added.