“Operation Still Water” will address insecurity during Yuletide – GOC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, says that “Operation Still Water” will address insecurity during the festive periods in Lagos and Ogun States.

Fejokwu said this on Monday, during the inauguration of “Operation Still Water” held at Digital Bridge Institute, Cappa, Oshodi, Lagos State scheduled to hold from Oct. 4 to Dec. 23.

“The exercise is an ember month programme, which we conduct over the years since the days of Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, which has now been reviewed as Still Water.

“The whole idea of the exercise is for us to come out on the field to rehearse all we have been teaching ourselves in our various classrooms.

“It will serve as a rehearsal on how to tackle criminal elements which is what we do in our various classrooms and now we are bringing it down to the fields,” he said.

The GOC said that the exercise is in conjunction with other sister agencies, stating that…