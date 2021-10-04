The Evolution Of Nigerian Fashion Since Independence





Nigerian fashion has always been distinct, statement-making and very defining. Now a forerunner in not just Africa but all over the world, the Nigerian fashion industry has undergone several changes over the years and decades, reinventing itself, taking parts of the old and mixing it with the new, yet retaining its distinctive allure and flavour. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper