Whitemoney wins BBNaija Season 6 ahead of Liquorose — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Whitemoney has followed in the footsteps of musician and reality TV star Laycon to win the sixth season of Big Brother Naija with a landslide.

He polled 47% of the final votes ahead of Liquorose with 22.99%.

Whitemoney will go home with the ₦90m grand prize which includes a ₦30m cash prize.

He also won a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of RevolutionPlus Property, an Innoson IVM G-40 SUV, a weekend getaway to Seychelles for two packaged by Travelbeta, cash in an Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy of Patricia, and so much more.

This season’s battle for the Big Brother Naija grand prize came down to six housemates: Angel, Cross, Emmanuel, Liquorose, Pere and Whitemoney.

The 11- week television reality show began on 24 July, 2021, and featured 26 housemates over the course of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season.

And after nine live eviction shows, Whitemoney emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6, finishing ahead of first runner-up Liquorose, and second runner-up…