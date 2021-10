Singer Brymo has made scathing allegations against 2face Idibia, alleging that the music icon accused him of sleeping with his wife and also sending thugs to beat him up. Brymo, on Monday night, narrated his ordeal with 2face real name Innocent Idibia, in a long Twitter thread. “In the very recent past, a man falsely […]

