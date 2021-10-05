Choose To Thrive — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

05 October 2021 |

4:00 pm Wevvo Nigeria, a community-based platform is an organization created to support female breadwinners to thrive in their businesses and careers. The number of female breadwinners in Nigeria is increasing exponentially, yet the society and investment space have not acknowledged these women, by deliberately recognizing their struggles and contributions to nation-building. Presently in Nigeria, Female breadwinners…

