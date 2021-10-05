



Facebook along with its Instagram and WhatsApp services began returning online Monday after a massive and lengthy outage that added to the social network’s woes. Facebook’s family of apps essentially “disappeared” from the internet for several hours after a traffic routing problem that made the sites unreachable by users, according to Cloudflare, a website security […]

The post Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp start to return online appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper