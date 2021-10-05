Grace Mugabe challenges Zimbabwe order to exhume husband’s body | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 4, 2017 Zimbabwe President’s wife Grace Mugabe delivers a speech during the Zimbabwe ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) youth interface Rally in Bulawayo. – South African police said on December 19, 2018 an arrest warrant had been issued for Grace Mugabe, wife of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, after she allegedly assaulted a model in Johannesburg in 2017. “The police investigated and we made an application to the courts and the courts granted a warrant for the arrest… for the assault of Gabriella Engels,” police spokesman Vishnu Naidoo told AFP. (Photo by ZINYANGE AUNTONY / AFP)

Grace Mugabe, the widow of Zimbabwe’s longtime former ruler Robert Mugabe, has challenged a court order to exhume her husband’s remains for reburial at a national shrine, court papers showed Monday.

Mugabe was buried in his rural home village of Kutama, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) west of the…



