Kenya president hails Pandora Papers but stays quiet on offshore claims | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said Monday that an investigation exposing global leaders’ use of tax havens will “enhance financial transparency” but declined to comment on allegations that his family owned 11 offshore companies worth millions of dollars.

Based on leaks of some 11.9 million financial documents analysed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), the “Pandora Papers” published on Sunday revealed a hidden world of shielded wealth belonging to hundreds of politicians and billionaires.

The investigation showed how Kenyatta — who has campaigned against corruption — is accused along with six family members of secretly owning a network of 11 offshore companies, one of which was valued as…