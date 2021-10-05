NCS intercepts 1,014.5kg of pangolin scales worth N1.7bn in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 15 sacks of pangolin scales weighing 1,014.5kg with a Duty Paid Value of over N1.7 billion in Lagos.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) disclosed this in a media conference in Lagos, on Monday.

Ali who was represented by the National Public Relations Officer, NSC, DC Joseph Attah added that two suspects were arrested with the items.

He noted that “this criminality was not essentially a Nigerian thing, sadly some foreigners with active connivance of few Nigerians are bent on using our dear country as a transit route for illegal wild life trade.”

He said a DNA test would be conducted on the scales to know which country the scales emanated from.

He further said that those who bought these things were not Nigerians but from Asian countries and well-developed countries, stating that Nigerians that were involved were lured by money to provide a warehouse where the parts could be…