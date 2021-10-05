Nigeria’s Adichie is ‘probably too young’ for Nobel Prize

A Swedish literary critic Jonas Thente said he hopes that Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie is awarded a Nobel Prize in October 2021.

Thente, a literary editor and critic at Dagens Nyheter in Sweden, however, said he fears that the 44-year-old Adichie is “probably too young” to be awarded a Nobel Laureate.

The youngest laureate to date was Rudyard Kipling, who was honoured at the age of 41 in 1907.

Organisers of the prestigious award will name a winner of the prize on Thursday.

The event did not hold in 2018 after a #MeToo scandal – on gender imbalance – caused the 2018 prize to be postponed.

Swedish Academy has promised new criteria that would lead to a more global and gender-equal literature prize.

Since then, two women have taken home the honour: Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk for 2018, and the American poet Louise Gluck last year.

But the 2019 winner, Austria’s Peter Handke, was a controversial pick.

His pro-Serbian positions extended to backing Serbia’s former…