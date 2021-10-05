Visually impaired persons gain skills for in robotics | The Guardian Nigeria News

Over 8 million adults are estimated to be visually impaired in Nigeria.

People with visual impairment and persons living with life-threatening experiences are marginalized and excluded from family, mainstream school, the community and society for some unknown or superstitious reasons. Exclusion from access and development leaves these people socially, psychologically, financially, emotionally scarred.

The Special Needs Initiative For Growth in collaboration with Brainiacs STEM and Robotics conducted its third annual project on robotics capacity building for visually impaired teenagers in Kaduna state and visually impaired adults in Lagos state respectively.

35 visually impaired persons and their special needs educators benefited from the project and internship program designed to provide information on the variety of STEM and Robotics that is available for visually impaired persons to thrive in a social and economic framework, so that they can gain access to careers in…