France face Belgium hoping to banish memories of Euro flop | The Guardian Nigeria News

France will take to the field for Thursday’s Nations League semi-final against Belgium in Turin with something to prove following their shock early exit from Euro 2020.

World champions France were among the favourites to win the summer’s European Championship but failed to set the tournament alight despite having a squad packed with world-class talent.

Their elimination of penalties at the hands of Switzerland in the last 16 — after leading 3-1 with 15 minutes of normal time remaining — was a particular shock and led to some fallout within the French camp.

On Tuesday sports daily L’Equipe published a lengthy interview with star forward Kylian Mbappe, whose missed spot-kick handed the Swiss a memorable win in one of the matches of the tournament. He said he would have liked “more support” following his shoot-out error.

“What shocked me, once again, was being called a monkey for a penalty,” Mbappe said.

“That’s why I wanted to support, not because I shot the…