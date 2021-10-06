Justin Bieber Is Selling Weed Named After His Hit Song “Peaches” | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Michael Bamidele 06 October 2021 |

Justin Bieber is breaking into the cannabis industry by releasing his own range of pre-rolled marijuana joints.

The 27-year-old pop star announced Monday that he has partnered with California-based company Palms, to release ‘PEACHES Pre-rolls’ named after his hit song Peaches.

The lyrics to song’s chorus are: “I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, s***) I get my weed from…