Kaduna government demolishes ‘hundreds of houses’ in Zaria — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Hundred of houses and other residential buildings were demolished, at Graceland behind the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Kaduna State as the state authorities began a major demolition exercise on Monday.

Many residents of the area were seen wailing and weeping, as they evacuated their properties from the demolished houses in a hurry before the operation of the bulldozer deployed by the Kaduna State Urban Property Development Authority (KASUPDA) for the exercise.

Sources said the land, on which the demolished houses were sited, belongs to the Aviation College.

The communities and the College have been battling in court over the ownership of the land.

A resident and eyewitness told the Guardian that since last Saturday “many people have started vacating their area and subsequently removing their valuables to avoid being destroyed.”

A resident, who also spoke to The Guardian, appealed to the government “to have mercy and consider our…