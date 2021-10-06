Report shows scientists from China, US planned to create new coronaviruses in 2018







Scientists from the Chinese city of Wuhan and the United States planned to mix the genetic codes of other viruses to create novel coronaviruses that did not exist in nature, proposals show. According to UK newspaper, The Telegraph, documents of a grant application submitted to the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), leaked in […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper