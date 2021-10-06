Rohr receives outstanding salaries as Super Eagles record full house — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Sponsors drum support for the national team

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, yesterday had the full complement of the players invited for tomorrow’s Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic (CAR) as he took the team through the rounds at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Yesterday’s session was the team’s first 11-aside game at the venue, which will host the first of the two matches against CAR.

With the arrival of all the players listed for the game, the team will continue their preparation for the match today at 6.00 p.m.

Nigeria, with six points from two matches, is aiming to win the back-to-back clashes with CAR, which will stamp their qualification for the final round of the 2022 World Cup qualifying series.

To boost the team’s morale ahead of the match, The Guardian learnt that Rohr has received the last four months of his outstanding salaries and other emoluments from Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) partners, AITEO.

His assistants,…