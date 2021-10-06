Tina Turner Sells Music Rights To BMG | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Michael Bamidele 06 October 2021 |

Legendary American hitmaker Tina Turner has sold her music rights in a major deal with BMG, the record publisher announced Wednesday, the latest legacy artist to cash in on their extensive catalog.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but BMG said it includes all of Turner’s artist’s share of her recordings and her music publishing writer’s share, as well as neighboring rights and name, image and…