What is next? — Opinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

4What we run is a policing system that protects against the people. They achieve this by recruiting officers that are mostly poorly trained, poorly remunerated, and are thus prone to sadistic use of power. There lies the problem.”

Abimbola Adelakun. The PUNCH on Thursday October 19, 2020

My opening quote captures some and not all the problems facing the Nigeria Police in the discharge of its constitutional responsibility. In my view, the greatest problem has been the continued resort to the strategy adopted in the country even at independence to police the country. The resultant effect is that policemen, no matter the professional instinct they put to bear in the performance of their duties, become disillusioned. And when they carry the additional baggage of operating in a very hostile and unappreciative environment, your guess as to their behaviour to the public they serve is as good as mine.

