WHO approves first malaria vaccine for children | The Guardian Nigeria News

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is recommending widespread use of the world’s first malaria vaccine for the decades-long battle against the deadly disease for children at risk.

The vaccine is geared towards children, in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission.

The recommendation to begin using the RTS, S vaccine, is based an ongoing pilot programme set up by WHO and partners in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, that has reached more than 800,000 children since 2019.

“The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control,” WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said at a news conference at WHO Headquarters in Geneva.

“Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year,” he said.

Ghebreyesus said the world had made “incredible progress” in the fight against malaria in the past two decades.

The malaria parasite is…