



The World Health Organization on Wednesday endorsed the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine, the first against the mosquito-borne disease that kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly African children. The decision followed a review of a pilot programme deployed since 2019 in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi where more than two million doses were given of the […]

The post WHO recommends use of first malaria vaccine for children appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper