





Exciting news! Bolt has just announced the launch of its food delivery service in Nigeria! With more consumers appreciating the value of better food delivery in Nigeria, Bolt has appreciated the opportunity to provide fast and affordable delivery services in the market. According to the company, this is a game-changer in the food delivery sector and promises to be an efficient service at very affordable costs to the consumer.

The post Bolt Food launches in Nigeria! appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper