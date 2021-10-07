Cloudexchange partners Huawei on Africa’s first prefabricated data centre | The Guardian Nigeria News

System integrator, Cloud Exchange, has officially launched Africa’s first uptime institute tier IV modular prefabricated data center in collaboration with telecommunications firm, Huawei.



The data center was unveiled in Lagos. The introduction was in line with Cloud Exchange’s expansion of its service offerings from systems integration, hybrid cloud infrastructure to Tier IV data center colocation, interconnects and cross-connects, managed network and security, private and public cloud services.



Speaking during the event, Chief Executive Officer of Cloud Exchange, Glad Dibetso, said Nigeria’s growing digital economy drove the development of the data center.



According to him, “the tier IV data center vision was born from the burning platform we were on in 2016. We had an audacious vision to build the first African Tier IV Prefabricated data center certified by Uptime Institute.

We wanted to be part of the solution by finding tailor-made solutions fit…