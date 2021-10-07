FUPRE cautions students against joining suspicious associations | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Delta State, yesterday, cautioned students to scrutinise invitations to social or religious gatherings before honouring them to avoid being initiated into mysterious groups and associations.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, who spoke at the institution’s 14th matriculation ceremony, warned the 1,377 fresh students not to register for membership of any association without proper investigation of its credibility and the university’s approval.

Rim-Rukeh, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Christopher Ajuwa, also urged the students not to engage in Internet fraud, cultism and activities that would cause unrest or damages, stressing that the university will not condone the destruction of its property under any guise.

He said since assuming office on May 20, 2020, he had built on the foundation laid by his predecessor, adding: “Our first achievement…