Man Removes His Record-Breaking Kidney After They Start Crushing Some Organs | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Modupeoluwa Adekanye 07 October 2021 |

A man who was left partly paralysed due to his “record-breaking” kidneys has had life-saving surgery to get them removed, he is now training to go back to his much-loved triathlons.

Warren Higgs, 52, from Windsor, had polycystic kidney disease (PKD), which meant his kidneys continued to grow to the point where they weighed 45 kilos,…