More antiviral plants to treat COVID-19 validated | The Guardian Nigeria News

Scientists have validated more plants with antiviral activity for the treatment of COVID-19 and other diseases including malaria.

Top on the list are Azadirachta indica (neem), Psidium guajava (guava), Allium sativa (garlic), wheat germ agglutinin, Mangifera indica (mango), Garcinia kola (bitter kola), Artemisia annua, Moringa Oleifera, Vernonia amygdalina (bitter leaf), Nauclea pobeguinii, Argemone mexicana, Citrus aurantiifolia (lime), Andrographis paniculata (green chiretta), Combretum micranthum, Nauclea latifolia (African pincushion tree) and Morinda lucida (brimstone tree).

The study published in the journal Frontiers Pharmacology is titled “Therapeutic Potentials of Antiviral Plants Used in Traditional African Medicine With COVID-19 in Focus: A Nigerian Perspective.”

The researchers are from: Department of Pharmacognosy and Drug Development, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Kwara; Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Faculty of…