NCC says no plan to disqualify Nigerian under 18 years from getting SIM cards | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has denied claims that it planned to disqualify Nigerians below 18 years of age from getting Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.

A media report Wednesday claimed that the NCC was planning to stop Nigerians, under 18 years, from having access to SIM cards.

The Commission said parents and guardian can acquire SIMs for their children and wards under 18 years, but be ready to take responsibilities for whatever might happen thereafter.

NCC in a statement signed by its Director of Public Administration, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, described the story, which claimed it planned to stop access to SIM cards by Nigerians below 18 years as misleading, inaccurate and mischaracterization of the proceedings of the Public Inquiry on the Reviewed/Draft Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations, which took place on Tuesday, October 6, 2021.

The Commission said it considered it necessary to set the record straight for the purpose of serving existing…