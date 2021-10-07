Secret Bay, the gold standard for CBI Opportunities, pays out 100th ROI payment to global investors since launching in 2019 | The Guardian Nigeria News

As Secret Bay, Dominica’s award-winning, crown jewel, only six-star resort, commemorates its 10th anniversary since first opening, its globally-recognized Citizenship by Investment (CBI) project, The Residences at Secret Bay, celebrates its own major milestone: paying out its 100th ROI payment to its more than 50 CBI owners from around the globe, nearly a third of whom hail from Africa. First launched in 2019, The Residences at Secret Bay is the only-of-its-kind CBI offering that is committed to selling a built product and is respected for having the highest of standards and being the most compliant CBI programme in the Caribbean.

“This is the most compliant CBI programme you’ll find and integrity is at the center of our operation,” said Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and The Residences at Secret Bay, and Chairman and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited. “As the world navigates certain challenges, The Residences and Dominica’s CBI offering give Nigerians a stable…