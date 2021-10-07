Texas clinic resumes providing abortions after judge blocks law | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Texas clinic resumed providing abortions on Thursday to women who are more than six weeks pregnant after a federal judge temporarily blocked a state law restricting the procedure.

In a blistering opinion, US District Judge Robert Pitman issued a preliminary injunction halting enforcement of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8 (SB), which bans abortion after six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said he would appeal the judge’s ruling to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, one of the most conservative courts in the country.

Whatever the New Orleans-based appeals court decides, the Texas law is expected to eventually end up in the Supreme Court, where conservatives hold a 6-3 majority.