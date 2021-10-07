Winning hearts, minds, and market share: four key focus areas for African retailers | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Dumisani Moyo, Marketing Director, SAP Africa

Technology has transformed every aspect of our personal and professional lives, and has left no sector of the economy untouched. In the highly competitive retail sector, where consumers place a premium on convenience in their shopping experiences, the pervasiveness of technology has influenced a shift in customer expectations.

To remain relevant in a rapidly changing market, retailers must be agile and adaptable. A Deloitte report on how the pandemic has affected retail consumer sentiment in South Africa found that the “COVID-19 crisis has fast-tracked the urgency for digital transformation in retail, highlighting the need to operate and serve customers differently”.

According to the same report, while digital transformation has been important to all sectors, retailers in particular need to find new ways to serve customers in order to remain relevant…