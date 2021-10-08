Africell plugs into the Angola Cables network to provide express connectivity for customers | The Guardian Nigeria News

LUANDA, Angola, 8 october 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Africell, the fourth mobile operator in Angola, has selected Angola Cables to provide wholesale IP transit and connectivity solutions for its network.

The partnership will give Africell customers high speed data, low latency and nationwide internet access through the advanced Angola Cables infrastructure. This robust network currently connects to Angola’s primary IXP, Angonix, and provides backhaul support and connectivity to all the major Telecom operators in Angola and internationally.

Angelo Gama, CEO of Angola Cables says, “the flexible yet secure nature of the Angola Cables’ network and our established Points of Presence (PoPs) and peering agreements offer efficient broadband access to Africell, enabling its rapid expansion of mobile services across Angola”.

Christopher Lundh, CEO of Africell Angola, said that the partnership with Angola Cables is an important step in providing secure data and…