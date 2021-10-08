Court to deliver judgment in suit against Abdulrasheed Maina Nov. 8 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday fixed Nov. 8 for judgment in the alleged N2.1 billion fraud suit filed against Abdulrasheed Maina, Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had, on Oct. 25, 2019, arraigned Maina (1st defendant), alongside his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd (2nd defendant) before the judge.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N2 billion.

Earlier, Anayo Adibe, who was counsel to Maina, had prayed the court to give the defence more time to file their final written addresses, following the dismissal of their Aug. 6 motion, praying the court to reopen his client’s case to allow them call their witnesses.

He said he made the plea in the interest of fair hearing and the interest of justice.

But the EFCC’s lawyer, Farouk Abdullah opposed the…