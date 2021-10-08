GAC Motors boost the Nigeria U-20 Women as they best Central Africa Republic 6th Oct 2021 in Lagos Nigeria — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Falconets, two-time runners-up of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, has as expected, floored their counter parts the Central Africa Republic women’s U-20 team, winning 2-0 on a second leg at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Lagos, after a 7-0 win on the first leg in Douala.

Their win has inspired a great deal of confidence in the hearts of Nigerians, as they played with detailed precision and experience, showing their dominance over their competition.

GAC Motors showed up in high spirits to celebrate and cheer them on, promoting its cause to build a formidable team of champions dedicated to putting Nigeria on the forefront of international football cup wins.

The GM Commercial CIG Motors Mr Jubril Arogundade Presented a cash price of Five hundred thousand Naira to the woman of the Match amidst jubilations over their win.

Source: Guardian Newspaper

